MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO.

Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MCSO says deputies got a homeowner’s consent to search the building. Law enforcement found another marijuana grow in the residence, MCSO says.

The Sheriff’s Office says this case was handed over to the Task Force.