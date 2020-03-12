Deputies honored for bravery in shootout

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored during the Cabell County Commissioners’ Meeting on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Dep. First Class Jared Cremeans and Cpl. Jimmy Johnston received an honorary award for their outstanding performance of duty, and the bravery they displayed for Cabell County citizens, after an arrest warrant turned into a shootout back in October of 2019.

Both Cremeans and Johnston were shot while trying to serve the warrant at a home in Ona. One of the deputies is back to work while the other is finishing up with their physical therapy.

“The county just wanted to extend another honor to these guys that had sacrificed, put their life on the line, went out there, and went the extra mile,” said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. “You saw [their] families. That’s the main thing, they got to go home.”

During a ceremony last month, Cremeans and Johnston received the purple heart from the Sheriff’s Office.

“[It’s nice for] someone other than your fellow officers to tell you that they appreciate what you do and that you have backing and support of your community,” Sheriff Zerkle said. “Cabell County has been overwhelming with their support.”

