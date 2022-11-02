(Photo courtesy of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts.

The man is pictured to the right. 13 News has reached out to law enforcement for more details.

Anyone who has information about this person should contact Deputy Brandon Pauley. He can be reached by calling (304) 767-8496 or (304) 586-0256, or by emailing bpauley@putnamwv.org.