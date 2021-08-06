Deputies investigate after gun, vehicle stolen during car break-ins

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, seven vehicles were broken into between 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 and 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 between Staffhouse Road and Grandview Road north of Point Pleasant near the Mason County Fair Grounds. The suspects allegedly took a handgun from one vehicle and stole a van on Grandview Road. (Photo Courtesy: Mason County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies in Mason County are investigating after a handgun and a vehicle were stolen in a series of car break-ins Thursday night.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, seven vehicles were broken into between 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 and 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 between Staffhouse Road and Grandview Road north of Point Pleasant near the Mason County Fair Grounds. The suspects allegedly took a handgun from one vehicle and stole a van on Grandview Road.

On their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office posted three videos from a surveillance camera showing the suspect walking around the area.

The stolen vehicle is a gray van with the West Virginia license plate number: 72C 597. Because the suspect allegedly stole a handgun, deputies say he may be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information or who can identify the suspect in the photos or has seen the vehicle posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page is asked to call authorities at 304-675-3838 or 304-675-9811.