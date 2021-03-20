Deputies investigate after seven puppies found dead in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies are assisting the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in an investigation after seven puppies were found dead on the side of a road.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the bodies were found in and around a plastic tote beside Eden’s Fork Road near Kanawha Two-Mile Road.

Deputies say the puppies appeared to have been killed in a violent manner.

According to officials, the puppies appear to be less than a year old. Deputies say any additional information about the breed and injuries of the puppies will be learned following their necropsy reports.

The investigation is still on-going.

The KCSO is asking anyone with information to call (304)-357-0169. Tips can also be sent on Facebook, emailed at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously through the sheriff’s office website.