HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Cabell County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Cabell dispatch says that a man walked into Cabell Huntington Hospital at around 4:47 on Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound.

The incident is said to have occurred at East Pea Ridge near Barboursville.

Dispatch says the victim was alert when he was admitted.

There is no word on his current condition.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

13 News has reporters on the story, and we will provide updates online and on the air as they become available.