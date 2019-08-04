1  of  3
Breaking News
Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 27 injured in Dayton mass shooting Police investigate shooting in Huntington Deputies investigate homicide in Putnam County

Deputies investigate homicide in Putnam County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shooting+with+police+lights5_1512994969221.jpg

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating a homicide in Putnam County Sunday.

Deputies say the crime is an attempted murder-suicide, which has left a woman dead in the Liberty area.

The shooting took place around 6:40 a.m. Sunday on Sulug Road. Deputies say the incident was domestic in nature, and a man shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

He was injured, but survived, and was flown to Charleston for surgery. He is in serious condition.

Deputies say if he survives, he will be charged with murder.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the crime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events