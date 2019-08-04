Deputies investigate homicide in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating a homicide in Putnam County Sunday.

Deputies say the crime is an attempted murder-suicide, which has left a woman dead in the Liberty area.

The shooting took place around 6:40 a.m. Sunday on Sulug Road. Deputies say the incident was domestic in nature, and a man shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

He was injured, but survived, and was flown to Charleston for surgery. He is in serious condition.

Deputies say if he survives, he will be charged with murder.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the crime.