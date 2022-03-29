KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible abduction on Tuesday.

Deputies say that two male subjects reportedly forced a woman into a black van while she was walking on Starling Drive in Rand.

The woman is white and stands about 5’6″ tall. We are not sure of her age, but she is believed to be wearing a white sweater.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is the lead law enforcement agency on the case.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.