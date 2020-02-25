84-year-old Scioto County man beaten and stuffed in trunk of own car

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping of an elderly man.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said the sheriff’s department received a 911 call Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 11:05 p.m. from a homeowner on Highland Bend Road stating an elderly man showed up at her house saying he had been robbed and beaten. Captain John W. Murphy Deputies, along with detectives, responded and learned the 84-year-old victim had returned home to his home on Dixon Mill Road around 7:30 p.m. where he was approached by a male suspect who was already inside his house demanding money, according to Captain John W. Murphy.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim before dragging him to the basement where he then tied the victim up and blindfolded him. During this time the suspect allegedly appeared to be under the influence of some type of drugs, according to police.

The victim was able to get untied and make it out of the basement only to be approached by the suspect who continued to assault him. Captain John W. Murphy said after further investigation detectives learned the victim was forced into his own vehicle, a white 1999 Oldsmobile 4 door, and the suspect then drove him to the Highland Bend area. The victim was later placed in the trunk of his own car as the suspect drove off before wrecking into a creek. The suspect fled the area leaving the victim inside the trunk of the vehicle for an unknown period of time, according to police.

The victim was eventually able to escape and walked to a nearby home for help. Captain John W. Murphy said the victim was taken by ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was treated and released.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091, all calls will remain anonymous.

