Deputies investigate shooting in Cross Lanes

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person has been injured in a shooting in Cross Lanes Saturday night.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriffs Office, one adult male was shot at Clayburn Drive around 8:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say the suspect fled the scene following the shooting.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office remains on-scene investigating the incident.