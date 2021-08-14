Deputies investigate shooting in Cross Lanes

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person has been injured in a shooting in Cross Lanes Saturday night.
According to the Kanawha County Sheriffs Office, one adult male was shot at Clayburn Drive around 8:20 p.m.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Deputies say the suspect fled the scene following the shooting.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office remains on-scene investigating the incident.
