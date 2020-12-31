Deputies investigate suspected New Year’s Eve double homicide

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are on the scene of a suspected double homicide in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Dec. 31.

BREAKING: Kanawha County Sheriff’s office has found two residences (a man & a woman) dead inside a home on Kanawha State Forest Dr. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/Au0LVDeqp7 — Moriah Davis (@MDavisReports) December 31, 2020

Deputies say when they arrived, they found a door open and two people, a man and a woman, dead inside the home.