Deputies investigate suspected New Year’s Eve double homicide

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are on the scene of a suspected double homicide in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Dec. 31.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found a door open and two people, a man and a woman, dead inside the home.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

