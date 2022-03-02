VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating multiple deaths in Vinton County after an apparent shooting on Tuesday.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that they received a 911 hang-up, and deputies determined that a shooting happened at a residence.

They say that, after securing the scene, a vehicle of interest was stopped, and a suspect was apprehended. The Wellston Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office helped with the arrest.

Deputies aren’t releasing the names of the deceased until families can be notified. They told 13 News that they could not confirm the exact location of the incident, but they did say that it happened between McArthur and Dundas.

They also say that there is no additional threat to public safety at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.