ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit by a car near the Go Mart on West Main Street in St. Albans.

One person was transported for injuries, dispatchers say.

Responders included Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance.

Dispatchers say that Kanawha County deputies will further investigate this incident.