CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help finding the owner of a vehicle believed to have been involved in two burglaries in the Barboursville area.

The vehicle’s license plate is not visible in the video posted by the sheriff’s office, but deputies believe that the vehicle is a 2010-2015 Nissan Cube.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Hatfield at 304-633-2918 or message the sheriff’s office on Facebook.