Deputies: Man walking in road fatally struck near Richwood

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WVNS) — Deputies with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department are looking into a deadly crash which happened on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. It happened in the Middletown area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Robert Galford, 62, of Richwood.

Deputies said the victim appeared to be walking in the middle of the roadway. The driver of a 2014 Ford Focus was not able to see Mr. Galford and hit him. There were no other reported injuries.

No arrests were made in connection with the accident. The incident is still under investigation.