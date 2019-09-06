Deputies: Man, woman charged DUI, possession after driving onto curb in front of elementary school

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says that Samuel David Steele, 38, and Tammy Rose Vance, 42, both of Chapmanville, West Virginia, have been arrested after driving their car onto the sidewalk in front of Chapmanville Elementary School. There was also a child in the back seat that was being dropped off at the school.

On Friday, September 6, 2019, at around 8:30 a.m., a Logan County Sheriff’s deputy was conducting morning traffic duty at the Chapmanville Primary and Intermediate Schools, when he heard a loud noise and then saw a black, Hyundai Elantra, on the sidewalk of the school where students are routinely dropped off. At the time of the incident, there were no parents or children in the immediate area. Deputies say the car had gone over the curb, onto the sidewalk and in doing so blew the front passenger tire and tore off the front bumper due to the impact with the sidewalk.

Upon approaching the car, deputies say it was discovered that the driver was Steele and the passenger was Vance. According to deputies both Steele and Vance appeared to be under the influence of drugs and upon further investigation, both individuals were in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

Steele is being charged with DUI Controlled substance involving a minor, Possession of a controlled substance, Child Neglect Causing Risk of Injury and Destruction of Property. Vance is being charged with Child Neglect Causing Risk of injury, Possession of a controlled substance and Permitting DUI.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting the Logan County Child Protective Services with their investigation into the matter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories