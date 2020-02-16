Deputies: Poca man wanted in pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say was involved in a police chase earlier this week.

On Thursday, February 13, a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Deputy spotted a vehicle with a stolen license plate on Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, WV.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the red Toyota Tacoma with the stolen plate didn’t stop when the Deputy attempted a traffic stop, which resulted in a pursuit from Cross Lanes to Heizer Creek in Putnam County. The vehicle was found by Putnam County Deputies in the 800 block of Heizer Creek Road shortly after the pursuit was discontinued.

Deputies believe 39-year-old Joseph Emerson Fowler, II was driving the red truck. According to deputies, Fowler had been spotted driving the red truck recently, a cell phone in the vehicle was logged into accounts operated by him, and other identifying paperwork linked him to the vehicle, which was also stolen (though that theft is separate from the stolen license plate which led to the pursuit. That stolen vehicle was recovered prior to this incident). Also located in the vehicle was a quantity of methamphetamine.

A warrant has been issued for Fowler charging him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving while revoked for DUI 3rd offense, fleeing from an officer, and transferring or receiving a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169. A tip may also be submitted anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

