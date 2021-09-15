Deputies search for alleged hatchet-wielding golf course thief

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man wielding a hatchet allegedly stole a person’s belongings from a golf cart at Berry Hills Country Club. Sept. 14, 2021.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man wielding a hatchet allegedly stole a person’s belongings from a golf cart.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened around 11 a.m. yesterday, Sept. 14 at the Berry Hills Country Club.

Deputies say the man reportedly came out of the woods with a hatchet, allegedly stole a purse and belongings from a golf cart and went back into the woods. He has yet to be found.

There was no threat to the alleged victim, according to deputies, but they say she was nearby and saw the incident happen.

Deputies say the victim described the suspect as a “somewhat short” white male with blond hair and “a slight gut” who was shirtless and wearing tall socks.