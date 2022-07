CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

They say that the person in the photos below may have been involved in an armed robbery that took place at Walmart on Nichols Drive in Barboursville on July 15.

They believe the suspect fled in a silver Ford Focus.

Anyone with information should call 304-634-4672.