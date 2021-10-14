Deputies search for escaped inmate in Jackson County, Ohio

Shannon Nichols, 39, escaped from the Jackson County Correctional Facility Wednesday, Oct. 13 just before 3 a.m. while working stripping floors. (Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio is looking for an inmate who escaped from a work detail early Wednesday, Oct. 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, the inmate, identified as Shannon Nichols, 39, had been working stripping floors around 2:57 a.m. when he fled through an open garage door at the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Officials say the sally port door was open due to the heat and odor from stripping the floors.

Deputies say Nichols ran down Water Street toward Bridge Street where a corrections officer who was chasing the inmate lost sight of him.

Nichols was wearing a black and white striped inmate uniform at the time he escaped. He has blue eyes, blonde hair and a goatee. According to the sheriff’s office, he keeps his hair very short and may look bald. Deputies also believe he may have shaved following his escape. Nichols is described as standing 5’9″ and weighing 160 pounds with a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm. He also has tattoos on his left arm, abdomen, chest and back.

Deputies say they’ve followed some leads attempting to find Nichols, including going to his mother’s home. They say while Nichols was not there, they did arrest another man at the home, identified as Donald Shackles, on several outstanding warrants.

Anyone with any information on Nichols whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.