Deputies search for home confinement escapee

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are searching for a man who allegedly escaped home confinement.

According to deputies, Wallace Hess escaped from home confinement yesterday, Monday, July 19. He was last seen in the Little Birch area.

Anyone with any information on Hess’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police or Braxton Control.