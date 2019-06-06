Deputies search for man in high school break-in

Breaking News
by: Joe Fitzwater

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Deputies are searching for a man who is believed to be involved in a break-in at a local high school.

Law enforcement are searching for Corey Thompson, of Harold, KY. Thompson is believed to have been involved with others in a burglary that occurred at Betsy Lane High School in Stanville.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call dispatchers at 606-886-6171 or as
always, you can call the Floyd County Sheriff Department’s anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

