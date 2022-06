KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a building in Dunbar.

The Kanawha Sheriff’s Department says that at around 10:30 a.m., a Black man pulled into the driveway of the William J. Raglin Community Center on Marshall Ave. in Dunbar and fired one shot in the direction of the building.

The man is said to be driving a black car. Several deputies are patrolling the area looking for the suspect.