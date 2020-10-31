Deputies search for missing Athens County Boy

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Deputies are looking for a missing boy from Athens County, Ohio.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says the juvenile, Mark Calhoun, 15, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 30. but was also reported missing one week ago, but was located a short time later.

According to the Athens County Facebook page, Mark has brown eyes, is about 5’7″ and weighs about 150 pounds. His clothing description and direction of travel are both unknown at this time.

If you have information regarding Mark, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (740)-593-6633.

