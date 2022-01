CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

39-year-old Chasity Gibson, of Ona, was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on January 18 leaving her mother’s residence in Ona.

Gibson is said to have been driving a black 2018 Kia Sorento with a West Virginia license plate (63X381).

Anyone with information about Chasity’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at 634-4672.