MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Deputies in Martin County are searching for a missing man.

Deputies are looking for Ricky Stacy, 48. Stacy was last seen Sunday morning wearing a light gray shirt and tan pair of BDU pants.

He has a gray beard, green eyes, is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weights 200 pounds.

He was last seen on the ridge between Pigeon Roost and Pike County in the Big Creek area.

Please contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office if you know of his whereabouts at 606-298-2828.