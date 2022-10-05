GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager.

According to the GCSO, Levi Partlow, 17, was reported missing today, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Authorities say the last known contact with Partlow was on the evening of Sept. 25, 2022.

Deputies say Partlow was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He is described as standing at approximately 6′ tall and weighing approximately 160lbs.

Anyone with any information on Partlow’s whereabouts is asked to contact the GCSO at 740-446-1221.