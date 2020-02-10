Deputies search for missing girl believed to be in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Have you seen this girl? Deputies could use your help locating her.
16-year-old Alexa Tamez went missing last week on February 2nd. She is from the Sistersville area of Tyler County in northern West Virginia but is believed to be in the Fairview Drive area of West Main Street areas near Saint Albans.
Deputies are attempting to reunite her with her family! Contact deputies at 304-357-0169 if you have any information on her whereabouts.
