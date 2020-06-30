Deputies search for missing Kanawha County teen

Chloe Renee Wright, 17, has been missing since early this morning between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. June 30, 2020. She drives a lime green Volkswagen Beetle with a temporary WV license tag. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department)

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager from Cross Lanes.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says Chloe Renee Wright, 17, has been missing since early this morning between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. June 30, 2020. According to deputies, she left her home in the Cross Lanes area and has not been in contact with family since.

Wright is described as 5’1″ tall with blonde hair and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She was driving a lime green Volkswagen Beetle with a temporary WV license tag. The sheriff’s department says she may be heading to the Huntington, WV area.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on Facebook, or submit a tip anonymously through their website.

