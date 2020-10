KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

Deputies say Kayla Adkins, 21, of Mink Shoals was reported missing Thursday.

She is described as a white female, 5’4″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes and a skull tattoo on her left shoulder.

Anyone who has had contact with her since yesterday is asked to please call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or email tips@kanawhasheriff.us.