Deputies search for missing man from Fayette County

Photo courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are searching for a missing man from Fayette County.

According to deputies, 70-year-old Charles Davis, of Oak Hill was last heard this afternoon from friends and family.

He is believed to be in emotional distraught. He drives a black 2017 Nissan Titan with WV registration 54U285.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.