Deputies search for missing man from Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police are searching for a missing man from Roane County.

Officers are searching for Johnathan Matthew Stoops.

Stoops was dropped off by a good Samaritan near the interstate so he could catch a ride home and has not been heard from since.

The area he was last seen was at the Taco Bell restaurant in Kenova near Exit 1 of Interstate 64 on July 7th.

There are no reports of anyone seeing Stoops since that time. His mother, who would normally receive a call from him every few days at the most, has not heard from him for nearly three weeks.

Kenova Police is investigating with Stoops being last seen there. If you have seen Stoops, you are asked to contact Kenova Police at 304-453-5555.