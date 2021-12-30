Deputies search for missing man from St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-year-old Joseph Michel Criniti.

Joseph was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23 in the St. Albans area. He was thought to be heading to a residence on Green Valley Drive, but he has not been seen or heard from since.

Joseph is 6’0″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Joseph’s whereabouts should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, message them on Facebook, or email a tip at tips@kanawhasheriff.us. Anonymous tips can also be sent at www.kanawhasheriff.us.