Deputies search for missing man from West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Friday.

The sheriff’s office says David Woodall, 33, of Tornado, WV, was last seen Friday, July 16, leaving the Ferrell Road Apartments area near St. Albans. His family reported him as missing today, Tuesday, July 20.

Deputies say Woodall is described as 5’7″ weighing 130 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt. Woodall also has a tattoo that reads “Flora” on his left forearm and a tattoo that reads “Colten” on his left shoulder.

Anyone who has any information on Woodall’s whereabouts since Friday evening is asked to contact 304-357-0169, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously send the sheriff’s office information through their website at kanawhasheriff.us.