KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26.

Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds.

He has a teardrop tattoo near his right eye.

Anyone with information about Mr. Erwin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.