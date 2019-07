MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Deputies are searching for a missing man in Mingo County.

They are actively searching for Shawn Michael Muncy 36, who was last seen walking past the Ragland Post office during the afternoon or early evening of Sunday, July 14th.

Muncy is 5’6″ tall, weighs 160 lbs, has blue eyes and red hair.

If you have any information on Muncy’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department or 911.