Missing Saint Albans teen found safe

UPDATE:

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Sarah Elizabeth Harbin, 19, of Saint Albans, W.Va. has been safely located and is with family.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for helping them spread the word.

ORIGINAL: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager from Saint Albans, West Virginia. Deputies responded to Kentucky Avenue near Saint Albans to take a report of a missing person.

Deputies say Sarah Elizabeth Harbin, 19, has been missing since Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at around 8 PM. Harbin is a white female, 5’08” tall, weighs around 225 lbs, has brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

Deputies say she does not have a vehicle, and it’s unknown where she went or with whom she would have left. Her family told deputies this is very unlike her.

Anyone with information on her location since yesterday evening is urged to call 911, 304-357-0169, submit a tip on our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email tips@kanawhasheriff.us. Detective A. R. Crawford is investigating.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.