KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Caleb Bandy was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. walking near the intersection of Clotine Dr. and Fairview Dr. in St. Albans.

He was last seen wearing glasses, gray pants, a burgundy, white and blue hoodie, and sandals.

Caleb is 5’8″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.