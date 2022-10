KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kelsey Pomeroy was last seen by her family on Oct. 29 in Pratt.

KCSO says that they received information that Kelsey was spotted in Rand this weekend.

Kelsey is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Kelsey’s whereabouts should call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.