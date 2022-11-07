MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Mason County are looking for an individual in connection to a report of destruction of property.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to identify a person seen on a surveillance camera in the area of Greer Road in Mason County. They say they are looking for the person to question them regarding an investigation into trespassing and destruction of property.

Anyone with any information on the person’s identity is asked to contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 304-675-3838.