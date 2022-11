KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least one suspect involved in an early-morning chase.

It started on Goff Mountain Rd. just before 4:30 a.m.

Officials tell us it came in as a call about a suspicious vehicle that was circling the parking lot of a business in the area.

The driver wrecked around Iowa St. in Charleston before taking off on foot.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.