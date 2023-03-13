KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager.

According to the KCSO, Braedyn, McNeal, 14, of Cross Lanes, was last seen Friday March 10 in the 5000 block of Washington Street West in Cross Lanes. He was reported missing on Saturday, March 11. The KCSO says he is not believed to be in danger, but his family is concerned for his well being.

Deputies say McNeal is described as standing 5’5″ and weighing approximately 140 lbs. The KCSO says he was last seen wearing a dark gray “Carhartt” brand jacket, ripped jeans, a yellow t-shirt, and multi-colored “Hey Dude” brand shoes.

Anyone with any information on McNeal’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 357-0169.