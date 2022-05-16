HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s Office, Scott Hattis, of Huntington, was last seen leaving work at the Sheetz on 6th Avenue Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Authorities say Hattis has autism and has been staying at the city mission. The CCSO says all of his belongings are still at the mission and he has been without his medication.

Hattis was last seen wearing his Sheetz uniform, with a bright green drawstring bag and riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with any information on Hattis’ whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 304-526-8444.