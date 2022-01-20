Deputies searching for missing Jackson County, Ohio teen

Jackson County, Ohio, deputies say Michael “Mikey” Tilley was last seen early this morning Thursday, Jan. 20, in the area of Church Street and Columbia Street in Jackson, Ohio. (Photo Courtesy: Jackson County, OH Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies say Michael “Mikey” Tilley was last seen early this morning Thursday, Jan. 20, in the area of Church Street and Columbia Street in Jackson, Ohio. They say he was wearing a black sweatshirt with blue jeans and black Croc shoes.

Tilley is described as standing 6’1″ and weighing 165 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may know Tilley’s whereabouts or who may have seen him to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-286-6464. Deputies say calls can be made anonymously.