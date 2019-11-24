Missing Mink Shoals Man found safe

UPDATE 10:45 AM, 11/24/2019:

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew Mallet has been found safe. He was located this morning by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL 9:30 AM, 11/24/2019:

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man missing from the Mink Shoals area.

Deputies say Andrew Bryant Mallett, 44, was last seen on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He briefly spoke to his parents Sunday, before calling off of work on Monday. He’s not been heard or seen since.

The missing man is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches, weighing approximately 180 pounds.

According to deputies, Mallett drives a black 2007 Honda Civic with WV registration 84L963. The car has damage to the driver’s side.

Anyone who has any information or has had contact with him since Nov. 17 is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169. People can also email the office at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or submit an anonymous tip online.