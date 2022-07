Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Boats are searching the Scioto River on Tuesday after a report of a juvenile falling in.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:30 p.m. near Lucasville in the State Route 348 area.

Portsmouth Fire and Rescue has boats searching the river.

Deputies are searching along the shoreline.