Deputies seek help locating missing WV woman

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to help locate a missing Jefferson woman.

KCSO officials say Samantha Skidmore, 29, of Jefferson, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. when she missed her appointment for regularly prescribed medications. According to the sheriff’s office, Skidmore has a mental condition and is believed to frequent the Charleston area. She is described as a white woman with brown hair and green eyes, 5’4″ and weighing 300 lbs.

Officials say if anyone has information on Skidmore’s whereabouts to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office by Facebook, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or by calling (304)-357-0191. Anonymous tips can also be made at www.kanawhasheriff.us.