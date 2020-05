MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies could use your help trying to find information about a local dump site in our region.

Mingo County deputies responded to an active dump site located on Newsome Ridge Road located near the Marrowbone Development site east of Kermit.

Deputies are trying to seek information about the perpetrators of the dump and could use your help.

If you have any information, please contact Deputy T.J. Justice at 304-235-0300