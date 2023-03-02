MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals in connection to a school break-in.

According to the sheriff’s department, the alleged suspects were seen on surveillance footage breaking into Kermit PreK-8 around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The sheriff’s office says the individuals were inside the school for nearly 30 minutes and allegedly stole money that had been collected from a basketball game.

Alleged suspects were seen on surveillance footage breaking into Kermit PreK-8 around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. (Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with any information on these individuals is asked to contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 235-0300.