MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals in connection to a school break-in.
According to the sheriff’s department, the alleged suspects were seen on surveillance footage breaking into Kermit PreK-8 around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The sheriff’s office says the individuals were inside the school for nearly 30 minutes and allegedly stole money that had been collected from a basketball game.
Anyone with any information on these individuals is asked to contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 235-0300.