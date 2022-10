KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek.

Samantha is 5’6″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Samantha’s whereabouts should call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.